Catcher Wilson Ramos is in his first season with the New York Mets after signing with the team in free agency in December. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos got some exciting news while on-deck in the fourth inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, when his wife revealed she was pregnant.

The 10-year veteran stepped into the on-deck circle with his team winning 2-1 in the bottom of the inning Thursday at Citi Field in Queens. Todd Frazier was at the plate.

Ramos slid some weights on his bat and prepared to take some practice swings before looking to his left. He found his wife in the stands, holding a sign reading: "We're pregnant! Wilson, this is your third child. We love you!"

Ramos struck out looking in the following at-bat. He was 0-for-2 with a walk and the strikeout in Thursday's clash. The game was suspended in the ninth inning due to bad weather, with the score tied at 4-4.

The veteran catcher is hitting .275 this season with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 61 games for the Mets. The Mets and Cardinals return to the field at 6:10 p.m. Friday in Queens to resume Thursday's game. St. Louis and New York will play another game at 7:10 p.m.