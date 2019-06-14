Marlins transfer P Jose Urena to 60-day injured list

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena is out for at least two months due to a herniated disk in his back. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, June 14 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins made a series of moves Friday, including transferring pitcher Jose Urena to the 60-day injured list.

Miami also placed infielder Martin Prado on the 10-day injured list. Prado is dealing with a right hamstring strain. His move to the injured list is retroactive to June 13.

Urena is dealing with a herniated disk in his lower back. He underwent an MRI Wednesday, which revealed the injury. Urena was initially placed on the 10-day injured list with a left lower back strain.

The Marlins selected the contract of infielder Yadiel Rivera from the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes in a corresponding transaction.

Urena, 27, had a 4.70 ERA in 13 starts this season. He has four wins, but also leads the National League with seven losses. The Marlins right-hander allowed a season-high 11 hits and six runs in three innings in his last start on June 7.

The Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series, starting at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Marlins Park in Miami.