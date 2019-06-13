Trending Stories

D-Backs, Phillies set MLB record with 13 combined home runs
Yordan Alvarez makes Astros history, homers in first two games
Giants don't rule out Week 1 start for QB Daniel Jones
Warriors' Kevin Durant flies to New York for MRI; believed to have Achilles tear
Oakland Raiders to star in HBO series 'Hard Knocks'

Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty win at the French Open

Latest News

Cassie expecting first child after split from Diddy
HII awarded $687M to modernize, maintain USS Gerald R. Ford
Britain signs U.S. extradition order for WikiLeaks founder Assange
Chris Hemsworth sings Johnny Cash as fat Thor on 'Tonight Show'
Reds hit back-to-back HRs in first, trounce Indians
 
