June 13 (UPI) -- Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies capped the Braves' 8-7, 11-inning win over the Pittsburgh Pirates with a walk-off double at SunTrust Park to move his team into first place in the National League East.

Braves outfielder Austin Riley belted a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at 7-7. Later in the 11th, Pirates pitcher Michael Feliz's fastball ran inside and hit Riley on the hand, putting the game-winning run on first base.

Facing a 2-2 count and no outs, Albies turned on a 94-mph fastball and drilled it into the right-center gap. Riley rounded third base and dove headfirst across home plate to grab the victory.

Albies' double Wednesday night was his second career walk-off hit in the majors. His first game-winning hit, which came in the form of a solo home run in the 11th inning, occurred June 25, 2018, against the Cincinnati Reds.

"I was just trying to look for a drive in the gap so we can score Riley from first and win the ball game," Albies said. "We have an early game [Thursday], so everybody needed to get their rest and get a win tomorrow again."

The Braves have won six consecutive games, including three straight against the Pirates, entering the final game of their four-game series Thursday. Atlanta holds a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the division.