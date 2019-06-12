Trending Stories

World Cup: England's Nikita Parris gets nasty nutmeg vs. Scotland
New Orleans Saints signing CB Kayvon Webster
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant exits Game 5 after aggravating injury
David Ortiz's ex-teammates show support after former MLB star's shooting
Lionel Messi named world's highest-paid athlete

Moments from Indianapolis 500

French police free hostages after prison standoff
Yordan Alvarez makes Astros history, homers in first two games
WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston reunites with The New Day
Study: Deaths from drugs, alcohol, suicide at all-time high in U.S.
Selena Gomez says new album is done on 'Tonight Show'
 
