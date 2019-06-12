Yordan Alvarez makes Astros history, homers in first two games

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is hitting .333 through his first two Major League Baseball games after going 1-for-3 in a win against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Houston Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez became the first player in franchise history to homer in his first two games, going deep in a win against the Milwaukee Brewers in Houston.

The 21-year-old rookie hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning of the 10-8 win Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Alvarez was called up from Minor League Baseball on Sunday. The slugging outfielder is the team's No. 3 prospect and the No. 23 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

Alvarez hit his first career home run in the Astros' 4-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday in Houston. The Astros already held a 6-0 lead in Tuesday's triumph before he stepped up to hit his second career blast.

The Brewers built a 4-3 lead entering the bottom of the fifth frame. Michael Brantley hit an RBI triple in the second at-bat of the inning for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel plated Brantley in the next at-bat, giving Houston a three-run lead.

Alvarez then settled in against Brewers reliever Matt Albers. The right-handed pitcher worked a 2-2 count against the rookie, before lobbing in an 82.7 mph changeup. Alvarez annihilated the offering over the right field fence for a 353 foot blast. The two-run shot had an exit velocity of 98 mph and a launch angle of 25 degrees, according to Statcast.

Brewers slugger Travis Shaw homered in the top of the seventh frame, but Robinson Chirinos answered with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning for Houston.

The Brewers plated another run in the eighth frame before posting a three-spot in the ninth inning, but could not rally to close the gap.

Alvarez was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, two strikeouts, two runs scored and a walk in the win. He is now hitting .333 with two homers and four RBIs in two games.

The Astros host the Brewers at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in Houston.