Hunter Pence now has 14 home runs on the season after hitting an inside-the-park shot in the Texas Rangers' win against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday in Boston.

June 12 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence casually rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run during a win against the Boston Red Sox.

Pence hit the "home run" in the top of the sixth inning during the 9-5 win Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston.

The 13-year veteran stepped up to the plate with his team leading 7-3. Pence settled in against Red Sox pitcher Bobby Poyner while teammate Nomar Maraza stood on first base. The left-handed relief pitcher tossed in an 89.7-mph fastball for his only offering of the exchange.

Pence pelted the fastball to right field. The ball carried toward the top of the outfield fence as Red Sox right-fielder Brock Holt gave chase. Holt jumped into the stands in an effort to snag the second out of the inning, but misjudged the flight of the ball.

The ball bounced to the ground and rolled in the dirt before coming to a stop. Red Sox outfielders were unable to get to the ball quickly, allowing Maraza and Pence to round the bases for two more runs.

"I just saw it bounce away from him," Pence told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I was like, 'OK, so he didn't catch it. The ball's on the ground. Time to run.'"

J.D. Martinez had an RBI double in the next inning, before Mookie Betts homered in the final frame, but the Red Sox were unable to rally.

Pence was 1-for-2 on the day with three runs scored, three walks, two RBIs and a strikeout in the win. He is now hitting .284 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs on the season. Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman and third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera also recorded two RBIs in the victory.

The Rangers battle the Red Sox at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday in Boston.