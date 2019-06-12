Dodgers' Corey Seager expected to land on IL with hamstring strain

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager suffered a hamstring injury while attempting to score in the ninth inning Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager suffered what the team fears will be a Grade 2 left hamstring strain after pulling up lame while trying to score in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angeles.

Seager will undergo an MRI exam Wednesday, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that early indications were that the shortstop sustained a "Grade 2-plus" strain of his hamstring, which could require a six-week recovery period.

"Obviously, very unfortunate, the way he's been playing and what he means to our ball club," Roberts told reporters after Tuesday night's loss to the Angels. "As far as timetable, we'll know more [Wednesday]. ... We all feel bad for Corey."

Seager, who missed the final five months of last season following Tommy John surgery, singled off Angels pitcher Hansel Robles in the top of the ninth inning. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and likely would have scored on Alex Verdugo's base hit to center field, but he grabbed at his hamstring before rounding third base and gingerly walked off the field shortly later.

Seager, who was an All-Star in his first two full seasons in 2016 and 2017, has a .278 batting average with eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 66 games this season. Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez are expected to replace Seager in the lineup.