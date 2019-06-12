Cubs pitcher Steve Cishek carted off after injuring leg before game

Cubs pitcher Steve Cishek was limping badly when he got into a cart to be taken for treatment. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Steve Cishek was carted off the field in Colorado after he was hit in the leg during warmups before the game Wednesday.

The reliever was struck by a ball on the inside of his right knee as the Cubs and Colorado Rockies prepared for their series finale.

MLB.com reports that Cishek was crossed up on the throw coming at him from fellow Cubs relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler.

Cishek was limping badly before getting onto a cart that took him to the Cubs' clubhouse about 75 minutes before the game. This season, Cishek has appeared 29 times for the Cubs, throwing 28 innings. He has a mark of 1-3 with a 3.21 ERA.

Last season, he threw just over 70 innings for the Cubs in relief, sporting a 2.18 ERA.