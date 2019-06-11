Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Former Red Sox All-Star David Ortiz, who was shot and wounded in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, has been flown to Boston for care.

The Red Sox announced an air ambulance carrying Ortiz from the Dominican Republic arrived in Boston on Monday night. He was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital just before 10:30 p.m.

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back by a motorcyclist at a nightclub in Santo Domingo on Sunday night. Ortiz's media assistant, Leo Lopez, told ESPN the three-time World Series champion underwent a six-hour operation. Doctors removed Ortiz's gallbladder to work on his liver.

Several people have been detained in the shooting, including Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, 25, who confessed to his participation in the attack, the Dominican Republic National Police said.

Ortiz is to continue his recovery in Boston. Red Sox president Sam Kennedy called Monday a "very difficult day" for the organization.

"When you love someone and they come in harm's way, it's jarring," Kennedy said. "But you have to put those emotions aside and focus on what's necessary."

The Red Sox paid tribute to Ortiz before Monday's 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers. The Fenway Park scoreboard flashed an image of Ortiz's No. 34 with the message: "We send our love to David Ortiz."

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season. He hit .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs in 20 seasons with the Minnesota Twins (1997 to 2002) and Red Sox (2003 to 2016).