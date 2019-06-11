Donaldson among 3 ejected in Braves-Pirates brawl

June 11 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson was one of three people ejected after a bench-clearing brawl during the first inning of Atlanta's 13-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park on Monday night.

Donaldson's upper body was grazed by Pirates starter Joe Musgrove's 94-mph fastball during his first at-bat. As Donaldson jogged to first base, he took issue with Musgrove leaving the mound and staring at him.

"I looked away to try to give him a chance to look away from me," Donaldson told reporters. "He kept coming down the mound and looking at me. Obviously he had a problem with me."

Donaldson stepped toward the mound before Pirates catcher Elias Diaz tried to intervene. Donaldson threw Diaz aside and rushed at Musgrove, who dropped his glove as both benches left their respective dugouts.

Donaldson and Musgrove were each ejected for their roles in the fight. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was also ejected for objecting to Musgrove's removal.

"If you've played the game or you've been a part of sport, there's times when you drop your hat and your glove," Hurdle said. "That doesn't mean you fight. You hold your ground."

Musgrove defended himself for trying to stand his ground.

"I hit him with a pitch, and he stared at me trying to intimidate me," Musgrove said. "I'm not going to let that happen. I looked back at him. He had a few words to say. He crossed the line and came at me. I took my hat and glove off and got ready to fight."

Musgrove will start against the Braves again Thursday.