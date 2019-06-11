Braves fan makes amazing catch on Ronald Acuna homer

June 11 (UPI) -- An Atlanta Braves fan went full extension to make an incredible catch on a Ronald Acuna home run during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The catch occurred in the bottom of the second inning during the Braves' 13-7 win against the Pirates Monday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. The Pirates led 1-0 before the Braves loaded the bases in the bottom of the second frame.

Acuna stepped up to the plate and settled in against Pirates starter Alex McRae. The Pirates right-handed pitcher worked a 1-1 count against the Braves star, before issuing a 79.2 mph curveball. Acuna swatted the offering over the left field fence for a grand slam.

The 436-foot bomb left the park at 108.9 mph, according to Statcast. But that didn't stop one confident man from pursing the rocket. The fan jumped out of his seat, launching himself in the air and stabbed at the ball with his right hand. He came down with the baseball and landed safely on his feet.

The grand slam was Acuna's only hit on the day. The star center fielder was 1-for-5 with four RBIS, three strikeouts and a run scored in the win.

The Braves host the Pirates in the second game of the series at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in Atlanta.