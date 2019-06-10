Nationals hit four straight homers in win over Padres

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon hit his 12th home run of the year in Sunday's victory over the Padres. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals hit four consecutive home runs for the second time in three years in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, pinch hitter Howie Kendrick lined a home run off ex-Nationals pitcher Craig Stammen over the left field wall. Shortstop Trea Turner followed Kendrick with a 425-foot home run to center field.

Center fielder Adam Eaton crushed a 1-0 pitch from Stammen to center field for a 3-1 Nationals lead. Third baseman Anthony Rendon hit his 12th home run of the year to punctuate the home run streak.

"I liked the first one, for sure," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "It put us ahead. Then it was wow, wow, and wow!"

"I think we were pretty fired up when Howie hit his because that gave us the lead," Rendon said. "It doesn't happen very often.

The Nationals also hit four consecutive home runs on July 17, 2017, when Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman went deep against the Brewers.

There have been nine times in MLB history where a team has hit four consecutive home runs. Former Dodgers and Red Sox outfielder J.D. Drew is the only player to be involved in two separate occurrences.

Drew hit the second of four straight home runs for the Dodgers in 2006. He was also the second player in line when the Red Sox homered four straight times against the rival Yankees a year later.

Drew and the Dodgers also accomplished the feat against the Padres.

Washington moved to 30-35 with the victory. The Nationals trail the first-place Philadelphia Phillies by seven games in the NL East Division.