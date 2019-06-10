Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Mike lowell (right) tweeted his "heart sank" after ex-teammate David Ortiz was shot Sunday. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball community is showing support for former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, who was shot in the back in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night.

Multiple people have been detained in the shooting. Ortiz's media assistant, Leo Lopez, told ESPN the three-time World Series champion is stable but still in intensive care.

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez, who won a World Series with Ortiz in 2004, shared a picture of him hugging his former teammate.

"I'm at peace knowing you out of danger," Martinez wrote on Twitter. "You a strong man Compai, can't wait to hear your voice."

I'm at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can't wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon. Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Former Chicago White Sox designated hitter Frank Thomas also tweeted his prayers to Ortiz. The two work together for Fox Sports' baseball coverage.

"So happy to hear the encouraging news of a full recovery," Thomas wrote.

Former Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar posted a lengthy message on Instagram. Millar praised Ortiz's dedication and love for his fans.

"Papi the Millar family prays for strength and courage during this brutal attempt to cause harm to such a great man!" Millar wrote. "A man that has never said no to an autograph or high five from a little boy or girl.... sorry for this buddy."

Longtime MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield was teammates with Ortiz from 2003 to 2011. Wakefield asked his followers to keep Ortiz in their prayers "while he recovers from this senseless act of violence."

"Be strong big fella, we got you," Wakefield wrote.

Former Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell tweeted his "heart sank" when he heard the news. Another ex-teammate, Kevin Youkilis, told Ortiz to keep fighting.

"No coward can take down a super hero like you," Youkilis wrote.

Keep fighting @davidortiz!!! No coward can take down a super hero like you. Love you buddy!!! — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) June 10, 2019

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones and Ortiz were AL East Division rivals when Jones played in Baltimore from 2008 to 2018. Jones shared a photo of him and Ortiz pointing to the sky on Instagram.

"You have the support of sooo many that love, adore, and respect the hell outta Papi," Jones wrote.