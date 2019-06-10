Cubs troll Jon Lester by mimicking old cowboy outfits

June 10 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs players trolled teammate Jon Lester by wearing outfits mimicking the pitcher's former fashion choices.

Players sported cowboy hats and western-themed jackets, boots and pants during their road trip to Colorado. The Cubs are in Denver for a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, starting at 8:40 p.m. Monday at Coors Field.

Kris Bryant, Jose Quintana, Yu Darvish, Jason Heyward, Javier Baez, Steve Cishek, Pedro Strop and several other Cubs players sported the Lester-themed attire. Carl Edwards Jr. also posted a video of himself wearing the gear while dancing in front of a mirror to the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus song Old Town Road.

Cubs star Anthony Rizzo opted to channel another Lester look. Rizzo wore an America-inspired ensemble, while carrying a box of fried chicken and a six-pack of beer.

The Cubs are widely known for their themed road trip outfits. Players sported retro NBA jerseys during a May trip and dressed like Anchorman characters during a 2017 trip. Last season, players also targeted a teammate, dressing up like Strop.

Darvish is expected to start Monday. Lester improved to 5-4 on the season in the Cubs' 9-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in Chicago. The five-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion has a 3.56 ERA in 12 starts.