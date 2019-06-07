New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius had a career-high 27 home runs in 2018. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been activated from the injured list and is expected to make his season debut Friday night against the Cleveland Indians.

Gregorius, 29, had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in October. The veteran infielder said he suffered the injury in the Yankees' AL Division Series loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees sent rookie infielder Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Scranton in a corresponding move. Injured shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who has been out since April 3 with a calf injury, was moved to the 60-day IL to clear space for Gregorius on the 40-man roster.

Gregorius hit a career-high 27 home runs for the Yankees last year. He hit .268 with 23 doubles and 86 RBIs in 134 games.

Gregorius posted a video to Twitter celebrating his return.

After . months of almost a digital ️ layers to put this clip together for this day pic.twitter.com/zx2id8114o— Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) June 7, 2019

The Yankees enter play Friday with a 39-22 record. First-place New York has a 1 1/2-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.