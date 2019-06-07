Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals will play 2020 London Series

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have been rivals for nearly 130 years. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will play two games overseas as part of the London Series in June 2020.

Major League Baseball announced Friday the Cardinals and Cubs will face off at London Stadium on June 13 and 14, 2020.

"The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience," Cardinals chairman and CEO William DeWitt Jr. said. "I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games, and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas."

The Cubs and Cardinals first played one another in 1892. Chicago leads the all-time series 1,233-1,174-19.

The 2020 London Series completes a two-year agreement Major League Baseball signed with the city of London in 2018.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play the inaugural London Series on June 29 and 30. Boston is the designated home team for that two-game set.

Chicago enters play Friday tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central Division. The third-place Cardinals are 2 1/2 games behind.