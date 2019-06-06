June 6 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres star Manny Machado made two mesmerizing defensive plays against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the top of the first inning, Phillies shortstop Jean Segura hit a ground ball up the middle. Machado raced over and gloved the hard grounder before spinning and rifling the ball to first base to get the speedy shortstop.

Later in the top of the eighth, Machado showed off his defensive abilities with an acrobatic grab to rob Phillies slugger J.T. Realmuto.

Realmuto hit a rocket liner between second and third base. Machado fully extended and made a brilliant diving catch to deny the Phillies catcher.

Manny is putting on a defensive clinic today. pic.twitter.com/0Ka4JZ1RFD— MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2019

Machado, who is a four-time All-Star, has displayed his defensive prowess since making his MLB debut in August 2012. He won two Gold Gloves (2013, 2015) while playing third base for the Baltimore Orioles.

The Phillies defeated the Padres 7-5 on Wednesday to close out their three-game series. San Diego won the first contest before Philadelphia captured the final two games.