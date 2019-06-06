Brewers' Christian Yelich blasts 23rd homer in 56th game of the season

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich continues to have a huge season after winning the National League MVP award in 2018. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers' right fielder Christian Yelich continued his big start to the 2019 season, slamming his 23rd homer of the season Thursday afternoon.

Yelich's 23rd homer came in the team's 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins, a solo shot off Marlins starter Caleb Smith in the first inning.

Yelich went 3-for-4 with the homer, two runs batted in and a run scored. On the year, Yelich is hitting .328 with 23 homers and 51 runs batted in.

With the homer against his former team Thursday, Yelich is on pace for 67 homers and 148 RBIs this season.