Atlanta Braves to sign All-Star pitcher Dallas Keuchel

Former Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel will receive a one-year contract that will pay him about $13 million. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Free-agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel has agreed to a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, league sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Thursday night.

The veteran left-hander will earn about $13 million on the one-year agreement, which is prorated from a salary number close to $20 million, according to ESPN.

Keuchel, who became a free agent after turning down a $17.9 million qualifying offer by the Houston Astros at the conclusion of last season, will join the Braves' young rotation, which consists of Mike Soroka, Max Fried, Mike Foltynewicz and Kevin Gausman. According to Spotrac, Keuchel earned $13.2 million last year.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner posted a 12-11 record with a 3.74 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 2018. He also made two postseason starts and recorded a 3.60 ERA.

In seven seasons with the Astros, Keuchel had a 76-63 record with a 3.66 ERA. He registered a 20-8 record and a career-best 2.48 ERA in 33 starts during the 2015 campaign and set an MLB record by tallying a 16-0 mark at home.

Keuchel, who was a seventh-round pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, is a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner.