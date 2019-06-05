Orioles catcher Severino sets franchise mark by hitting three homers against Rangers

Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino is hitting .288 with eight homers and 18 RBI's in 2019. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino made franchise history Tuesday night in the team's 12-11 victory over the Texas Rangers by hitting three home runs.

Severino is the first catcher in Orioles history to homer three times in a game.

The catcher homered in the first, seventh and ninth innings to push his season total to eight.

In 34 games, Severino is hitting .288 with 18 runs batted in.

The 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic was claimed off waivers in March from the Washington Nationals.

In his first four years with the Nationals, Severino appeared in 105 games and homered just four times.