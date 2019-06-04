San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado has 10 home runs this year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- San Diego shortstop Manny Machado hit his ninth career grand slam in the Padres' 8-2 victory over the Phillies.

With the Padres leading 4-1 in the sixth inning, Machado took the first pitch he saw from relief pitcher JD Hammer over the right field wall Monday night. Machado hadn't homered since May 14 and was mired in an 0-for-15 stretch before coming through.

"To be able to drive one out to right-center field in a big, big ballpark like Petco was huge," Machado said.

The slam capped off a seven-run sixth inning for the Padres, who signed Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract this offseason.

Machado finished 1-for-4. Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with Philadelphia on Feb. 28, went 0-for-4.

"I know he's having a good time over there," Machado said. "I'm happy here. Things happen for a reason."

Machado is hitting .251 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 59 games this year.

San Diego moved to 31-29 with Monday's victory. The Padres trail the first-place Dodgers by 10 1/2 games in the NL West Division.