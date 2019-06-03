Ron Darling will return to Mets' broadcast booth after cancer treatment

Former New York Mets pitcher Ron Darling has called Mets games on TV since 2006. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Longtime New York Mets broadcaster Ron Darling will return to the broadcast booth for Tuesday's game between the Mets and Giants after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

Darling, 58, was diagnosed with cancer in mid-April. He immediately had surgery and began treatment.

"The doctors will continue to closely monitor me over the next several months to assure my progress remains on the right track," Darling tweeted.

Darling has called Mets games on SportsNet New York since the station debuted in 2006. He won a World Series with the Mets in 1986.

Former Mets third baseman Todd Zeile served as Darling's replacement in the booth while Darling was out.

Darling also has called games for TBS and MLB Network.

New York entered play Monday with a 28-31 record this season. The Mets are five games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East Division.