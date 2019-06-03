2019 MLB Draft: How to watch, top prospects

Bobby Witt Jr. is expected to be a top five pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Photo courtesy of Perfect Game USA

June 3 (UPI) -- The 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft begins with the first two rounds Monday night.

The Baltimore Orioles have the first overall pick of the 40-round event. The Orioles finished with the league's worst record last season.

The Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers also will pick in the top five.

Draft experts project Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman or Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas) shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to be the top pick. Witt's father, Bobby Witt Sr. pitched in the big leagues from 1986 to 2001 and won a World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in his final season.

Former Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. became the first No. 1 overall pick to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. Longtime Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones accomplished the feat last year.

Former Chicago White Sox designated hitter Harold Baines will officially join the small club this summer. Baines was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Today's Game Era Committee on Dec. 9, 2018.

How to watch the 2019 MLB Draft:

Rounds 1 and 2 -- 7 p.m. Monday, MLB Network/MLB.com

Rounds 3 to 10 -- 1 p.m. Tuesday, MLB.com

Rounds 11 to 40 -- noon Wednesday, MLB.com.