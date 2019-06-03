2019 MLB Draft: Baltimore Orioles select C Adley Rutschman with top pick

June 3 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Orioles selected Oregon State's Adley Rutschman with the top overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft on Monday night.

"It's everything I've always dreamed of," Rutschman told reporters. "This is an unbelievable feeling and I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Rutschman, a switch-hitting catcher, is a finalist for the 2019 Golden Spikes Award, which is presented annually to the top amateur player in the country. The 21-year-old slugger has a .411 batting average with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs this season.

Rutschman praised the leadership of the Orioles organization after being selected. Baltimore held the No. 1 pick in the draft for the first time since 1989, when the Orioles drafted LSU pitcher Ben McDonald.

"I really like their leadership at the top. I think they're going to be headed in a great direction," Rutschman said. "I'm just really excited to play for them."

The Kansas City Royals picked Texas high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the son of former MLB pitcher Bobby Witt, with the No. 2 choice. The two became the highest-drafted father-son duo in league history, surpassing Tom Grieve and Ben Grieve.

Below is a complete recap of the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, which includes compensatory picks:

1. Baltimore Orioles: Adley Rutschman, C, Oregon State

2. Kansas City Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Colleyville Heritage HS (Texas)

3. Chicago White Sox: Andrew Vaughn, 1B, California

4. Miami Marlins: J.J. Bleday, OF, Vanderbilt

5. Detroit Tigers: Riley Greene, OF, Hagerty HS (Fla.)

6. San Diego Padres: C.J. Abrams, SS, Blessed Trinity HS (Ga.)

7. Cincinnati Reds: Nick Lodolo, LHP, TCU

8. Texas Rangers: Josh Jung, 3B, Texas Tech

9. Atlanta Braves: Shea Langeliers, C, Baylor

10. San Francisco Giants: Hunter Bishop, OF, Arizona State

11. Toronto Blue Jays: Alek Manoah, RHP, West Virginia

12. New York Mets: Brett Baty, 3B, Lake Travis HS (Texas)

13. Minnesota Twins: Keoni Cavaco, 3B, Eastlake HS (Calif.)

14. Philadelphia Phillies: Bryson Stott, SS, UNLV

15. Los Angeles Angels: Will Wilson, SS, NC State

16. Arizona Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll, CF, Lakeside HS (Wash.)

17. Washington Nationals: Jackson Rutledge, RHP, San Jacinto JC (Texas)

18. Pittsburgh Pirates: Quinn Priester, RHP, Cary-Grove HS (Ill.)

19. St. Louis Cardinals: Zack Thompson, LHP, Kentucky

20. Seattle Mariners: George Kirby, RHP, Elon

21. Atlanta Braves: Braden Shewmake, SS, Texas A&M

22. Tampa Bay Rays: Greg Jones, SS, UNC-Wilmington

23. Colorado Rockies: Michael Toglia, 1B, UCLA

24. Cleveland Indians: Daniel Espino, RHP, Georgia Premier Academy

25. Los Angeles Dodgers: Kody Hoese, 3B, Tulane

26. Arizona Diamondbacks: Blake Walston, LHP, New Hanover HS (N.C.)

27. Chicago Cubs: Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State

28. Milwaukee Brewers: Ethan Small, LHP, Mississippi State

29. Oakland Athletics: Logan Davidson, SS, Clemson

30. New York Yankees: Anthony Volpe, SS, Delbarton HS (N.J.)

31. Los Angeles Dodgers: Michael Busch, 2B, North Carolina

32. Houston Astros: Korey Lee, C, California