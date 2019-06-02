Seattle Mariners trade All-Star OF Jay Bruce to Philadelphia Phillies

Former New York Mets and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jay Bruce was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor-league prospect Jake Scheiner and cash considerations. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star outfielder Jay Bruce from the Seattle Mariners for minor-league infielder Jake Scheiner and cash considerations, the Phillies announced Sunday.

In the trade, the Phillies will assume the bulk of Bruce's remaining $21.5 million in his contract, according to the MLB Network. He is owed about $8.3 million this year from his $13 million salary and has a $13 million salary in 2020, which is the remainder of a three-year deal he inked with the New York Mets in January 2018.

"Obviously, I've spent most of my career in the National League and multiple years in the NL East," Bruce told reporters. "I look forward to going over there and helping the Phillies hopefully win a championship. That's my goal. I just want to win."

The Mets traded Bruce to the Mariners in December 2018. Prior to his time with the Mets, he was a three-time All-Star with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 32-year-old slugger has a .212 batting average with 14 home runs and 28 RBIs this season. He has struck out 53 times in 165 at-bats.