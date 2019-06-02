Rangers' Joey Gallo placed on injured list with oblique injury

Texas Rangers putfielder Joey Gallo has 17 home runs this year. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has officially been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced Sunday.

Gallo, 25, suffered the injury in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. He first reported the injury after trying to make a throw from the outfield in the fifth inning.

Gallo left the game midway through his at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Rangers recalled outfielder Delino DeShields from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

Gallo is hitting .276 with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs in 170 at-bats this year. The veteran outfielder is on pace to finish with a batting average above .209 for the first time in his career.

Texas entered play Sunday with a 29-27 record. The Rangers are 8 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West Division.