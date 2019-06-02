Dodgers' Will Smith hits walk-off home run against Phillies

June 2 (UPI) --

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith gave the Dodgers a walk-off 4-3 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies with his first career home run.

Smith, 24, hit a 3-2 splitter from Hector Neris over the left field fence to break a 3-3 tie in the nnth inning at a sold-out Dodgers Stadium on Saturday night.

"First walk-off I've ever had, first home run in the big leagues, couldn't have asked for a bigger stage and a bigger moment," Smith said. "I'll remember that forever."

Smith is hitting .286 in 14 at-bats since he was promoted from the minor leagues last week. He was a first-round pick from the University of Louisville in 2016.

Smith is the first player to hit a walk-off home run for his first career home run since Miami's J.T. Riddle accomplished the feat on April 16, 2017, according to MLB.com.

Catcher Dioner Navarro was the last Dodgers player to accomplish the feat. Navarro hit a walk-off home run on August 12, 2005, against the New York Mets.

The Dodgers moved to 40-19 with their third walk-off win of the year. Los Angeles has a nine-game lead over the Colorado Rockies for first place in the NL West Division.