Brewers place Gio González on injured list with 'dead arm'

June 1 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Gio González has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a "dead arm," the club announced Saturday.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said González's fatigue could be related to a "different" spring training. González didn't report to spring training until he signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees in mid-March.

"Nothing structurally seems to be worrisome," Counsell told reporters.

The two-time All-Star told Counsell he felt "off" after his last start. González allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

González is eligible to be reinstated from the IL on June 8.

González is 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in six starts this season. González rejoined the Brewers, for whom he pitched last season, after opting out of his deal with the Yankees in April.

The Brewers are 32-26 this season. Milwaukee is 1/2 game behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central Division.