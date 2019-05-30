Detroit Tigers slugger Brandon Dixon is now hitting .306 with five home runs and 16 RBIs this season after his two-run shot in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers got late home runs from from John Hicks and Brandon Dixon to earn a narrow win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore jumped on Detroit starter Ryan Carpenter early in the 4-2 loss on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Carpenter got the first two batters he faced to ground out before hitting Trey Mancini with a pitch. Renato Sanchez then plated Mancini with an RBI double in the first frame.

The Orioles carried that edge into the fourth inning, before the Tigers finally got to Baltimore starter John Means.

Niko Goodrum began the fourth inning with a single before Means struck out Christin Stewart. Means then allowed an RBI double to Nick Castellanos, tying the score at 1-1.

But Baltimore climbed ahead once again in the bottom of the frame, getting a solo home run from Keon Broxton for a 2-1 advantage.

The Orioles carried that advantage into the eighth inning, before the Tigers took control. Hicks began the eighth inning with a solo home run for the Tigers to tie the score once again.

Dixon provided the biggest blow an inning later. Castellanos began the final frame by taking a walk from Orioles reliever Branden Kline. Miguel Cabrera followed with a fly out, prompting Dixon's walk to the plate. The Tigers slugger smacked Kline's first offering over the center field fence for a two-run homer, putting the Tigers up by two runs.

Shane Greene entered the game in the bottom of the ninth frame for Detroit. The right-handed reliever earned his 18th save of the season by keeping the Orioles off the scoreboard to end the game.

Dixon was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, two strikeouts and a run scored in the win. Hicks was 1-for-4 with an RBI, a strikeout and a run scored for the Tigers.

The Tigers battle the Atlanta Braves at 7:20 p.m. on Friday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. The Orioles host the San Francisco Giants at 7:05 p.m. on Friday in Baltimore.