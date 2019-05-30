SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, opened in 2017. File Photo by Paul Abell/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves will host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at SunTrust Park, the team announced Wednesday.

Baseball Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Chipper Jones were on hand when Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed that the Braves will host their first All-Star Game since 2000.

"There's no place in Major League Baseball where there's more buzz around a great young team than there is here in Atlanta," Manfred said.

Manfred also referred to SunTrust Park, which opened in April 2017, as "the best" facility in baseball.

Jones expressed excitement about the possibility of several Braves players participating in the game. Jones hit a home run during the National League's 6-3 loss at Turner Field, the Braves' previous home, in 2000.

"You can't imagine what a proud moment that's going to be for the next group of guys, whether it's [first baseman] Freddie Freeman, [outfielder] Ronald Acuna, [pitcher] Mike Soroka ... whoever makes the All-Star Game in a couple of years," Jones said.

The Cleveland Indians will host this year's All-Star Game. The 2020 All-Star Game will be played at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Philadelphia has been awarded the 2026 All-Star Game ahead of announced selections for 2022 to 2025 to mark the United States' 250th anniversary.