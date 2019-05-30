Former Giants outfielder Ángel Pagán rescued at sea

Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Ángel Pagán had over 1,100 career hits. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Ángel Pagán was one of three people rescued off the coast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.

Pagán was rescued with former Mets minor leaguer Orlando Roman and Roman's 16-year-old son after a 15-foot wave flipped their boat, according to NBC Sports.

The boat capsized off the coast of Vega Alta, a town on Puerto Rico's northern coast, conlasbasesllenas.com reported.

Pagán, 37, last played in the majors in 2016. He was a career .280 hitter with 1,143 hits, 64 home runs and 414 RBIs.

He helped the Giants to World Series titles in 2012 and 2014. He hit two home runs during the 2012 postseason.

Pagán also played for the Chicago Cubs in 2006 and 2007 and New York Mets from 2008 to 2011.

Roman, 40, never made the big leagues. He last played regular season baseball for Japan's Yakult Swallows in 2015.