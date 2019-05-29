Mike Trout fell in 2009 MLB Draft because of scout's second look

May 29 (UPI) -- A rainout in another state and one bad day at the plate led to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout dropping in the 2009 MLB Draft, according to former Arizona Diamondbacks scouting director Tom Allison.

Allison, who is now the Seattle Mariners' vice president of scouting, already had seen Trout play when he traveled to the Northeast in May 2009. But a rainout of a high school game in Long Island, N.Y., forced Allison to break what he called a "fundamental" scouting rule, he explained on MLB.com's "Full Account" podcast.

"Once you've seen a guy, you weigh in [and] never go back," Allison said. "Well, sure enough, I went back."

Instead of seeing future Mets pitcher Steven Matz take the mound in New York, Allison spent an afternoon in Millville, N.J., watching a "raw" Trout struggle at the plate.

"He was just a little bit further behind some of the other players that had more reps under their belts," Allison said.

Arizona drafted third baseman/outfielder Bobby Botchering with the No. 16 pick and took Notre Dame outfielder A.J. Pollock a pick later.

Pollock hit .281 with 74 home runs and 264 RBIs in seven seasons with the Diamondbacks. He signed a five-year contract with the Dodgers last off-season.

Botchering never made it past Double-A and has been out of baseball since 2015.

Trout, meanwhile, was drafted with the No. 25 pick by the Angels. He has won two American League MVP awards and is a seven-time All-Star.