Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price has a 2.83 ERA this year. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price had a handwritten note delivered to Cleveland Indians rookie Zach Plesac following Plesac's Major League debut.

When Plesac returned to the locker room following Cleveland's 7-5 victory over Boston on Tuesday night, he found a pair of baseballs and the scoreboard from his first game. Plesac also found the note from Price waiting for him.

"He told me, 'Congrats on your debut,'" Plesac told reporters. "Just a 'good luck, kid' kind of thing. It was awesome. Really cool."

Plesac allowed four hits and one earned run in 5 1/3 innings.

Plesac's uncle, Dan, was a three-time All-Star who now works for MLB Network. His father, Joe, was a second-round pick of the Padres in 1982.

"I'm sure he's just being the vet he is,' Plesac said. "Taking care of the rookie pitching in my first game at Fenway. He's a class act."

Cleveland entered Wednesday with a 27-27 record after Tuesday's comeback win. The Indians are 10 games behind the first place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central Division.