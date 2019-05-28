May 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera was arrested in Atlantic City, N.J., on Monday night on a charge of simple assault following an alleged domestic incident, police said.

Atlantic City police posted a statement on Facebook saying that officers responded to the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino at 8:33 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of domestic violence. Officers found Herrera's girlfriend with "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend."

Police said the woman refused medical attention and that Herrera was arrested without incident in his hotel room.

The Phillies announced Tuesday that Herrera has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. Herrera will be inactive for up to seven days while MLB investigates the alleged incident.

"The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy," the team wrote.

Herrera, 27, is hitting .222 with a home run and 16 RBIs this season.

Philadelphia is 31-22 this season. The Phillies are in first place in the NL East Division, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.