Former New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colón has 247 career wins. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers shot down a report the team was planning to sign veteran pitcher Bartolo Colón.

The Tigers told MLB.com that a report from the Dominican Republic saying Colón planned to sign with the Tigers on Monday was "not true."

Colón, 46, has not pitched in the majors this year. He went 7-12 with a 5.78 ERA in 146 1/3 innings with the Texas Rangers last season.

Colón has a career 247-188 record with a 4.12 ERA and 2,535 strikeouts. He was named to four All-Star teams and won the AL Cy Young award in 2005.

Colón's last above-average season came when he was 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA for the Mets in 2016. He is 14-26 with a 6.13 ERA in 56 games (52 starts) since leaving the Mets.

The Tigers are currently without four starting pitchers. Michael Fulmer (Tommy John surgery) and Matt Moore (knee surgery) are out for the season. Jordan Zimmerman (elbow strain) and Tyson Ross (nerve injury in elbow) are expected to return in the coming weeks.

The Tigers fell to 19-13 with Monday's 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Detroit is 16 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central Division.