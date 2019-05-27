Cubs wear NBA throwback jerseys on road trip

May 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs donned NBA throwback jerseys during their recent road trip to Houston.

The Cubs' official Twitter account posted pictures of several veteran players, including pitchers Cole Hamels and Jon Lester, trading suits and ties for vintage NBA jerseys and hats.

Outfielder Jason Heyward stayed true to Chicago, rocking a Michael Jordan home jersey.

Infielder Javier Báez went even older. Báez chose a red Philadelphia 76ers jersey with Julius Erving's name and No. 6 on it.

Báez turned the trip into a photo shoot, taking pictures while dribbling a basketball and holding a bottle of Gatorade.

Some Cubs players opted for modern NBA icons, including former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade. Wade retired in April after 16 seasons and three NBA championships.

The Cubs entered play Monday with a 20-31 record. Chicago has a 1 1/2 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.