May 27 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies have placed outfielder Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 24.

Blackmon is dealing with a right calf strain. The Rockies also recalled Yonathan Daza from Triple-A and reinstated Noel Cuevas from the 10-day injured list. Cuevas was optioned to Triple-A.

Blackmon missed his third consecutive game on Sunday. He sustained the injury on Thursday when he fouled a ball off of the calf. The veteran outfielder is hitting .300 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs on the season. Blackmon leads the National League with five triples this season.

The three-time All-Star hit .291 with 29 home runs and 70 RBIs in 156 games in 2018. Blackmon led the National League with 119 runs scored last season. He led baseball with 14 triples and was the National League batting champion in 2017.

Blackmon signed a six-year, $108 million contract extension with the Rockies in 2018.