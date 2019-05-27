Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman came in to score on a bases-loaded walk to catcher Brian McCann during the team's win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves managed to beat the St. Louis Cardinals with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th inning, claiming a 4-3 win in their series finale.

Brian McCan was at the plate during the peculiar sequence on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Cardinals had control of the game after eight innings, carrying a 3-0 lead into the ninth frame. Josh Donaldson plated the Braves' first run with an RBI single.

Austin Riley singled in Donaldson two at-bats later. Ozzie Albies tied the score with a line drive single, prompting extra innings.

Freddie Freeman hit a single to third base in the second at-bat of the 10th inning. Donaldson followed by drawing a walk, before Nick Markakis hit a fly ball for the second out of the inning. Cardinals reliever Tyler Webb intentionally walked Riley in the next exchange, loading the bases.

Then McCann stepped up to the plate. The Braves catcher quickly earned a 2-0 advantage in the count, before taking a fastball for a strike. Webb then pitched back-to-back balls, walking McCann and bringing Freeman in for the go-ahead score.

Braves reliever Luke Jackson got Marcell Ozuna to fly out in the bottom of the inning. Matt Carpenter followed with a strikeout in the next at-bat. Cardinals star Yadier Molina got on base with a single before Jackson struck out Kolten Wong to end the game and pick up his seventh save of the season.

The Braves battle the Washington Nationals at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. The Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.