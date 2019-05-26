Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli (29) is hitting .193 this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion list.

Cervelli, 33, took a backswing to the helmet in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. Cervelli removed himself from the game shortly after the injury.

Pittsburgh recalled catcher Jacob Stallings and first baseman José Osuna from Triple-A Indianapolis. Infielder Jake Elmore was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Cervelli has a history of concussions. He missed nearly a month last season after taking a foul tip off the facemask.

Cervelli was diagnosed with four separate concussions from 2009 through 2017.

Cervelli is hitting just .193 with one home run and five RBIs in 109 at-bats this year. He had a career-high 12 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Pirates last season.

The Pirates entered Sunday with a 25-24 record. Pittsburgh is 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central Division.