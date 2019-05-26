Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has a 1.65 ERA this season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed a run for the first time in 32 innings.

Ryu's streak ended in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh first baseman Josh Bell doubled to begin the second inning before veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera hit a slow ground ball near home plate.

Catcher Russell Martin's throw sailed into the outfield, allowing Bell to score. The Pirates added another run later that inning on Cole Tucker's RBI single.

"I wasn't really thinking about that streak to begin with," Ryu said through an interpreter, according to MLB.com. "So when I did give up that run, I wasn't feeling really anything except for the fact that, as a starting pitcher, your job is to make sure that your team is in a position where it can win."

Ryu's 32 scoreless innings put him in 10th place all-time since the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1958.

Ryu didn't allow another run in his six innings of work. The veteran left-hander worked around 10 hits before handing things over to the bullpen.

Ryu is 7-1 with a 1.65 ERA this season.

The Dodgers are 34-18 this season. Los Angeles has a six-game lead over the San Diego Padres for first place in the NL West Division.