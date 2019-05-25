May 25 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics veteran reliever Fernando Rodney has been designated for assignment, the team announced Saturday.

Rodney, 42, has a 9.42 ERA in 14 1/3 innings this season. He had a 3.86 ERA and 25 saves for the Athletics and Minnesota Twins last season.

The Athletics called up left-handed pitcher Wei-Chung Wang from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.

Rodney is a three-time All-Star who debuted with the Detroit Tigers in 2002. He has five career seasons with at least 35 saves.

Rodney's 325 career saves are the most among active MLB pitchers. No other active pitcher has more than 300 saves.

Former Braves and Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel has 333 career saves. Kimbrel remains a free agent.

Oakland entered Saturday with a 26-25 record. The Athletics are 7 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros, who are in first place in the AL West Division.