Rockies' Daniel Murphy headbutts baseball to get out of base-running pickle

Colorado Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy had one hit, but scored a vital run in a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Daniel Murphy literally used his head to get out of a base-running pickle during the Colorado Rockies' shutout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The veteran first baseman pulled off the maneuver in the top of the second inning of the 5-0 win Tuesday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Neither squad scored a run in the first frame.

Murphy led off the second inning with a double. Ian Desmond grounded out in the next at-bat, sending Murphy to third base. Tony Wolters walked to the plate for the next exchange with Pirates starter Chris Archer.

Wolters chopped Archers first offering toward first base. Pirates first baseman Josh Bell picked up the roller. He fired a throw home to catcher Francisco Cervelli. Cervelli chased Murphy along the third base line. Murphy first ran toward home, before running back to third base. Cervelli eventually tossed the ball to third baseman Colin Moran.

But Cervelli's throw never reached the third baseman. Murphy stuck out his helmet and hit the ball toward the outfield. The mishap allowed Murphy to score from third base. Murphy chuckled as he came around to score. Wolters ended up on second base and the Pirates were given an error.

Trevor Story gave the Rockies a 2-0 lead in a more conventional way, homering in the next inning. Charlie Blackmon increased the lead to 4-0 with a two-run triple in the fourth inning. German Marquez capped the scoring with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Marquez improved to 5-2 on the season, allowing three hits and tossing seven strikeouts in eight shutout innings for the Rockies. Murphy was 1-for-4 with a run scored in the win. Blackmon was 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the win.

The Rockies battle the Pirates again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Pittsburgh.