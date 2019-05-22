Cincinnati Reds second basemen Derek Dietrich blasted his 12th homer of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. The blast sailed 432 feet to give the Reds an early six-run lead. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds second basemen Derek Dietrich took Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Zach Davies deep Wednesday with a no-doubt home run to center.

The blast, the 12th of the season for Dietrich, registered at 432 feet.

After a curve and a change up, both balls, Davies tried to throw a two-seam fastball past Dietrich, and he wasn't fooled.

When the pitch sailed right down the middle at 86 mph, Dietrich squared up and crushed it to give the Reds a 6-1 lead at the time.

It was the second hit of the day for Dietrich, who singled earlier in the game and later scored a run.