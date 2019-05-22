New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier went 2-for-4 in a win against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Clint Frazier hit two home runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees outfielder hit his first home run in the third inning before homering again in his next at-bat in the fifth frame. Fraziers was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored in the 11-4 victory on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

"It's certainly good to see him come out and get some results," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "That's part of growing up in the big leagues. You're going to have your peaks and valleys, and you try and manage them the best you can. It's good to see him break out. I think we all understand what he's capable of when he gets really locked in."

Gary Sanchez hit the first homer of the game. The Yankees designated hitter was the third batter of the game. Sanchez settled in against starter David Hess before smacking a 3-2 slider over the left center field fence for his 14th homer of the season.

Gio Urschela doubled in Aaron Hicks for a 2-0 lead in the third inning, before Frazier walked to the plate in the next at-bat. Frazier took a called strike from Hess before eyeing his second offering. The Orioles starter fired in a 90.9 mph fastball. Frazier obliterated the pitch for a 403-foot, two-run blast.

Frazier's first homer had an exit velocity of 101.7 mph and a launch angle of 28 degrees, according to Statcast. The Yankees went down in order in the fourth frame before posting three more runs in the fifth frame.

Sanchez flew out to begin the inning. Hess then walked Hicks and Torres before striking out Urshela. Frazier settled in next. He worked a 3-1 count against the Orioles starter, before smacking his fifth offering over the center field fence for a three-run homer.

Frazier's second bomb traveled 410 feet and had an exit velocity of 101.7 mph.

The Orioles also posted three runs in the bottom of the inning. Stevie Wilkerson smacked a three-run homer in the inning to make the score 9-3.

Sanchez scored D.J. LeMahieu on a force out in the top of the sixth frame. Gleyber Torres smacked an RBI single in the same inning, giving the Yankees an eight run lead.

The Orioles capped the scoring on an RBI ground out from Hanser Alberto in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Frazier is now hitting .268 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs on the season. Yankees starter Domingo German allowed five hits and three runs in five innings to pick up his ninth win of the season. The Yankees face the Orioles at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday in Baltimore.