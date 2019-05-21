Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .291 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 47 games this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuna Jr. hit two home runs in the Atlanta Braves' win against the San Francisco Giants.

The 21-year-old outfielder hit the first pitch of the game over the left center field fence before going yard again in the seventh frame during the 4-1 victory on Monday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Acuna stepped into the batter's box as the game's leadoff hitter in the top of the first frame. He settled in against Giants starter Andrew Suarez. The left-handed pitcher fired in a 92.4 mph fastball on his first offering. Acuna smacked the pitch for a 399 foot homer.

The blast had an exit velocity of 110 mph and a launch angle of 38 degrees, according to Statcast.

Braves left fielder Austin Riley pushed the lead to 3-0 on a two-run shot in the top of the sixth frame. The Giants got on the board with a Brandon Crawford solo homer in the bottom of the same inning.

Then Acuna returned to the plate to do more damage. The star outfielder stepped up to the plate to face Giants reliever Nick Vincent during that exchange. Acuna earned a 2-1 lead in the count before the right-handed pitcher tossed in an 87.4 mph cutter.

Acuna turned on the offering, blasting the ball to center field for a 417-foot solo shot. That long ball had an exit velocity of 109 mph and a launch angle of 30 degrees.

The Braves bullpen silenced the Giants in the final two innings to preserve the victory. Acuna was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a strikeout in the win. He is now hitting .291 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs this season.

Braves starter Mike Soroka completed a gem to pick up his fifth win of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed just two hits and one run, while tossing seven strikeouts in eight innings. Soroka is now 5-1 with a 1.01 ERA this season.

Atlanta battles San Francisco at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Oracle Park.