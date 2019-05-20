May 20 (UPI) -- Tim Tebow hit his first home run of 2019 during the Triple-A Syracuse Mets' 8-2 loss to the Columbus Clippers.

Tebow's solo shot came in the third inning of the setback Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y. The long ball also was Tebow's first home run at the Triple-A level. The former Heisman Trophy winner smacked six homers in 2018 at the Double-A level. He has 15 home runs during his four-year Minor League Baseball tenure.

The Mets trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the third frame. First baseman David Thompson led off the bottom of the inning with a home run to left field, before Tebow came to the plate.

Tebow smoked the very next pitch over the right center field fence, going back-to-back with Thompson and cutting the Clippers' lead in half.

The Clippers responded with a two-run fourth inning before adding runs in the sixth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Tebow was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, a run scored and an RBI in the loss. He is now hitting .157 on the season in Triple-A. Columbus beat Syracuse twice in the three-game series.

The Mets hit the road for a three-game series against Lehigh Valley, starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pa.