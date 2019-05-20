New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes suffers ankle fractures in 'violent' fall at his ranch

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was already on the 60-day injured list rehabbing from heel surgeries. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes sustained multiple ankle fractures over the weekend, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced Monday.

Van Wagenen told reporters that Cespedes broke his right ankle in an accident on his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Fla., where the club's spring training complex is located. The team learned of the incident Saturday night.

"He had a violent fall in which he stepped in a hole and put his leg and foot in a difficult position," Van Wagenen said.

The 33-year-old slugger hasn't played this season after undergoing heel surgeries last year. He is already on the 60-day injured list rehabbing from the heel procedures.

Cespedes is currently in New York being further evaluated. Van Wagenen said it was too early to determine how long Cespedes' latest injury will keep him sidelined.

Cespedes is a two-time All-Star and helped guide the Mets to the 2015 World Series and a postseason appearance in 2016. Since signing a four-year, $110 million deal before the 2017 campaign, he has played only 119 games.