Angels' Mike Trout hits 250th career home run

May 19 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout hit his 250th career home run in a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Trout crushed a 2-2 pitch from Royals starter Jakob Junis over the left field wall in his first at-bat Saturday night. The ball traveled a projected 473 feet, according to Statcast.

Trout joined Alex Rodriguez, Juan Gonzalez, Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mickey Mantle as the only American League players to reach 250 career home runs before turning 28.

"I didn't really see it land," Angels manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. "As soon as he hit it I knew it was gone, so I stopped watching."

Trout's home run was his longest since a 477-foot shot on July 8, 2015, against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Trout is hitting .297 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs this season. He leads the American League with a .468 on-base percentage and has walked 41 times in 186 plate appearances.

The Angels are 22-23 this season. Los Angeles trails the Houston Astros by 8 1/2 games in the AL West Division.