Braves release relief pitcher Jonny Venters

Jonny Venters was named a National League All-Star in 2011. File Photo by Paul Abell/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves have released left-handed relief pitcher Jonny Venters, the team announced Saturday.

Venters, 34, allowed 13 runs and eight walks in 4 2/3 innings this season. He made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2010 and returned to the team last summer.

The Braves signed relief pitcher Jerry Blevins to a major league contract in a corresponding move. Blevins was designated by the Braves earlier this week.

Venters became the first pitcher to pitch in an MLB game after three separate Tommy John surgeries. He missed all of 2013 to 2017 recovering from the surgeries before making it back to the big leagues last year with Tampa Bay.

Venters was traded back to the Braves in July. He was named the National League Comeback Player of the Year last season.

Venters is 20-12 with a 2.68 ERA in 289 career games.