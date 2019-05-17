Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler hit his fifth home run of the season against the Pirates on Thursday night. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler said his expletive-filled reaction after hitting a home run Thursday night was "an inside thing" with teammates, not a message directed at Padres fans.

Kinsler, 36, appeared to yell "[expletive] all you" and gesture at the crowd after hitting a three-run home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kinsler also punctuated his fifth home run of the season with an emphatic bat flip.

"I was trying to get everyone fired up," Kinsler told reporters, according to USA Today. "We had a tough road trip. I'm a passionate player. I tried to get my teammates going. That was it."

San Diego lost two of three at Colorado last weekend. The Padres lost both games they played at Dodger Stadium earlier this week.

Padres manager Andy Green said Kinsler's reaction was "not the right response." Green also acknowledged he understood Kinsler's behavior amid a frustrating season.

Kinsler is hitting only .175 through 37 games this year. He signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Padres this off-season.

"I'm not excusing anything by any stretch, but understanding what it feels like to go to the plate and grind and struggle," Green said. "The world we live in, you hear a lot of hostility, so some of that comes out at times."

San Diego moved to 23-21 with Thursday's win. The Padres are 5 1/2 games behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL West Division.